iPhone 16 series launch date LEAKED! When will it come to India?

GADGET
Apple is working on the next generation of iPhones. The upcoming iPhones are expected to come with many advanced features, including the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence.
According to the latest reports, the company could launch its iPhone 16 series on September 10, this year, and they are expected to go on sale starting September 20.
The base iPhone 16 will feature a white colour option instead of the previous yellow, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will offer slightly darker shades compared to its predecessor.
According to reports, iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a 6.9-inch large screen. There are also rumours about thinner display borders, reducing them from 1.55mm to 1.15mm.
The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the A18 Pro chip, rumoured to have more CPU power and improved on-device AI task performance.
It's still uncertain whether Apple will use same A18 Pro chip or opt for last year's chipset. Recent reports mentioned possibility of using A17 Pro chip in iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.