Amazon sale 2024: THESE amazing 5 smartphones to get MASSIVE price cut

Image credits: Amazon | Official website

Amazon sale is LIVE

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is set to start on August 6 and will run till August 11. The sale will bring with it some awesome discounts and deals. 

Image credits: Amazon

1. iPhone 13

Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Currently priced at Rs 52,090, it will be available for Rs 47,999 during sale.

Image credits: i stock

2. OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

Boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It features a 5,500 mAh battery. At the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, it will be down to Rs 16,999 

Image credits: OnePlus Website

3. Redmi 13C

The Redmi 13C 5G, priced at Rs 10,499, is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor. It will be available for a reduced price of Rs 9,499.

Image credits: Redmi website

4. iQOO Z9 Lite

The iQOO Z9 Lite, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform, features a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD display. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 during sale. 

Image credits: iQOO Website

5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (2023)

Features a Snapdragon 888 processor. Currently priced at ₹27,999, it will be available at a discounted rate of ₹24,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Image credits: Samsung Website
