Amazon sale 2024: THESE amazing 5 smartphones to get MASSIVE price cut

GADGET
Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale is set to start on August 6 and will run till August 11. The sale will bring with it some awesome discounts and deals.
Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Currently priced at Rs 52,090, it will be available for Rs 47,999 during sale.
Boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. It features a 5,500 mAh battery. At the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, it will be down to Rs 16,999
The Redmi 13C 5G, priced at Rs 10,499, is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ processor. It will be available for a reduced price of Rs 9,499.
The iQOO Z9 Lite, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform, features a 6.56-inch 90Hz LCD display. It is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 during sale.
Features a Snapdragon 888 processor. Currently priced at ₹27,999, it will be available at a discounted rate of ₹24,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.