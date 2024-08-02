GADGET

Redmi Note 13 Pro to Realme 13 Pro: Key challengers to Phone 2a Plus

Image credits: Official website

Phone 2a Plus launched

The Nothing Phone 2a Plus sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro chip.

Image credits: Nothing website

1. OnePlus Nord CE 4

Features a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and runs on the AI-laden Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. 

Image credits: OnePlus Website

2. Redmi Note 13 Pro

The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5 K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Image credits: Redmi Website

3. Vivo V30e

The phone is powered by a strictly mid-segment but efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage.

Image credits: Vivo Website

4. Poco X6 Pro

It also comes with a beautiful 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

Image credits: Poco Website

5. Realme 13 Pro

The Realme 13 Pro also comes with some very good hardware, with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Image credits: Realme Website
