Sports
Somvir was born in the wrestling heartland of Sonipat, Haryana. Hardwork earned him early him success at the national level, winning a bronze and two gold medals in wrestling.
Somvir works with the Railways and is currently stationed in Rajasthan, holding the position of TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner)
They bonded over their mutual respect for the sport and their shared cultural values.
Somvir and Vinesh got marries on 13 December 2018. A traditional ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and fellow athletes.
The three-time Olympian is a World Championship bronze medalist and has won gold medal in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.