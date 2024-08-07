Sports

Meet Somvir Rathee, Vinesh Phogat's better half

Humble beginnings

Somvir was born in the wrestling heartland of Sonipat, Haryana.  Hardwork earned him early him success at the national level, winning a bronze and two gold medals in wrestling.

Career & profession

Somvir works with the Railways and is currently stationed in Rajasthan, holding the position of TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) 

Love story in the wrestling circuit

They bonded over their mutual respect for the sport and their shared cultural values. 

Marriage

Somvir and Vinesh got marries on 13 December 2018. A traditional ceremony, surrounded by family, friends, and fellow athletes. 

Vinesh Phogat's achievements

The three-time Olympian is a World Championship bronze medalist and has won gold medal in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. 

