Sports
Men- Weighs a minimum of 800gm and measures between 2.6m & 2.7m
Women- weighs a minimum of 600gm, while length can be between 2.2m & 2.3m
Runway is 30m to 36.50m in length & 4m wide. The foul line is 8m in radius
For the throw to be counted, the Javelin must land tip first inside the bounds of landing sector. Doesn't necessirily need to stick in the ground
Throughout the entire process of throw, the Javelin must be kept at an overhead position.
Until the throw is completed Athletes canoy turn their back to the landing sector
While releasing the javelin and before it lands, athletes must stay behind the throwing arc or foul line
It is now done digitally through lasers after the introduction of electronic distance measurement system (EDM).