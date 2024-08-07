Sports

A brief overview of the event javelin throw

Javelin specifications

Men- Weighs a minimum of 800gm and measures between 2.6m & 2.7m
Women- weighs a minimum of 600gm, while length can be between 2.2m & 2.3m

Javelin throw field

Runway is 30m to 36.50m in length & 4m wide. The foul line is 8m in radius

Valid throw

For the throw to be counted, the Javelin must land tip first inside the bounds of landing sector. Doesn't necessirily need to stick in the ground

Positioning of Javelin

Throughout the entire process of throw, the Javelin must be kept at an overhead position.

Athletes cannot turn their back

Until the throw is completed Athletes canoy turn their back to the landing sector

Not to cross the foul line

While releasing the javelin and before it lands, athletes must stay behind the throwing arc or foul line 

Measurement

It is now done digitally through lasers after the introduction of electronic distance measurement system (EDM).

