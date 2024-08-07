Sports
Athletes climb 4.5m high walls without ropes, in a limited period of time and in the fewest attempts possible
Race against the clock in a one-on-one elimination round. Athletes climb a 15m high and five degress inclined wall in under 6 sec for men and 7 sec for women.
Athletes climb as high as they can on a wall over 15m high in six minutes without having seen route ahead of time. The routes are more complex & challenging
Athletes compete in all three disciplines and the climber with the lowest combined score takes home the gold medal.
1. Combined competition of bouldering & Lead events
2. Speed event