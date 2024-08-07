Sports

Olympic Sport Climbing involves 3 formats: Bouldering, speed & lead

Image credits: Getty

Bouldering

Athletes climb 4.5m high walls without ropes, in a limited period of time and in the fewest attempts possible

Image credits: Getty

Speed

Race against the clock in a one-on-one elimination round. Athletes climb a 15m high and five degress inclined wall in under 6 sec for men and 7 sec for women.

Image credits: Getty

Lead

Athletes climb as high as they can on a wall over 15m high in six minutes without having seen route ahead of time. The routes are more complex & challenging

Image credits: Getty

In Tokyo Olympics 2020

Athletes compete in all three disciplines and the climber with the lowest combined score takes home the gold medal. 

Image credits: Getty

In Paris Olympics 2024- there will be two competitions

1. Combined competition of bouldering & Lead events 

2. Speed event

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One