Sports
Vinesh has won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals overall in different editions of the Asian Championship.
The freestyle wrestler bagged her maiden World Championship medal in women's 53kg category in 2019.
At the Glasgow Games 2014, Vinesh beat England's Yana Rattigan 3-1 in the final.
Vinesh created history when she became the first Indian athlete to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus Awards. She eventually lost out to Tiger Woods.
Vinesh won the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Becoming the first Indian women wrestler to win gold at the continental games.