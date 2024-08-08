Sports

Take a look at Vinesh Phogat's top 5 achievements

#5 Asian Championship medals

Vinesh has won one gold, two silver and four bronze medals overall in different editions of the Asian Championship. 

#4 World Championship bronze medal

The freestyle wrestler bagged her maiden World Championship medal in women's 53kg category in 2019.

#3 Commonwealth Games gold medal

At the Glasgow Games 2014, Vinesh beat England's Yana Rattigan 3-1 in the final. 

#2 Laureus World Sports Awards 2019

Vinesh created history when she became the first Indian athlete to be nominated for the prestigious Laureus Awards. She eventually lost out to Tiger Woods.

#1 Asian Games gold medal

Vinesh won the gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games. Becoming the first Indian women wrestler to win gold at the continental games.

