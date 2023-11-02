Sports

Top 10 performances by the Olympic Gold winner - Yogeshwar Dutt

Image credits: Getty

2012 London Olympics Gold Medal

Yogeshwar Dutt achieved his greatest career milestone by winning a gold medal in the 60 kg freestyle wrestling event at the 2012 London Olympics.

2010 Commonwealth Games Gold

Dutt secured a gold medal in the 60 kg category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, India, further solidifying his reputation as a top wrestler.

2014 Asian Games Gold

Yogeshwar clinched the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle category at the 2014 Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea.

2010 World Wrestling Championships Bronze

He won a bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2010 World Wrestling Championships, showcasing his international competitiveness.

2013 Asian Wrestling Championships Gold

Dutt excelled at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle category.

2015 World Wrestling Championships Silver

He earned a silver medal in the 65 kg category at the 2015 World Wrestling Championships, further establishing himself as a top global wrestler.

2010 Asian Games Bronze

At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, Yogeshwar Dutt won the bronze medal in the 60 kg freestyle wrestling event.

2013 World Wrestling Championships Bronze

In the 65 kg category, he secured a bronze medal at the 2013 World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

2003 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships Gold

Dutt's success began early in his career, with a gold medal in the 55 kg category at the 2003 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.

2009 Asian Wrestling Championships Silver:

He won a silver medal in the 60 kg category at the 2009 Asian Wrestling Championships, highlighting his consistent performance on the international stage.

