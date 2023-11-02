Top 10 performances by the Olympic Gold winner - Yogeshwar Dutt

Sports
Yogeshwar Dutt achieved his greatest career milestone by winning a gold medal in the 60 kg freestyle wrestling event at the 2012 London Olympics.
Dutt secured a gold medal in the 60 kg category at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, India, further solidifying his reputation as a top wrestler.
Yogeshwar clinched the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle category at the 2014 Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea.
He won a bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2010 World Wrestling Championships, showcasing his international competitiveness.
Dutt excelled at the 2013 Asian Wrestling Championships, securing the gold medal in the 65 kg freestyle category.
He earned a silver medal in the 65 kg category at the 2015 World Wrestling Championships, further establishing himself as a top global wrestler.
At the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, Yogeshwar Dutt won the bronze medal in the 60 kg freestyle wrestling event.
In the 65 kg category, he secured a bronze medal at the 2013 World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.
Dutt's success began early in his career, with a gold medal in the 55 kg category at the 2003 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships.
He won a silver medal in the 60 kg category at the 2009 Asian Wrestling Championships, highlighting his consistent performance on the international stage.