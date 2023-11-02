Sports

Larry Holmes turns 74: 7 quotes by the boxing legend

Image credits: Getty

Fearless Confidence in the Ring

"I was never scared. I was never afraid. I was never frightened. I was so confident that I knew I would win the fight."

Image credits: Getty

A Tough But Rewarding Journey

"Boxing's given me everything. It's a tough way to make a living, but you can't make without it."

Image credits: Getty

The Boxing Entertainer

"I'm not just a fighter. I'm an entertainer. That's what I do."

Image credits: Getty

Give to the Game, and It Gives Back

"You've got to give to the game and it'll give back to you."

Image credits: Getty

Boxing's Strategic

"In boxing, you create a strategy to beat each new opponent, each new fighter. It's just like chess."

Image credits: Getty

Success Despite Life's Challenges

"It doesn't matter what you've been through in your life. You can still be successful."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work Trumps Talent in Boxing

"I've always believed that you can outwork anyone. It's not about being the best; it's about working harder than the guy next to you."

Image credits: Getty
