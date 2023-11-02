Larry Holmes turns 74: 7 quotes by the boxing legend

Sports
"I was never scared. I was never afraid. I was never frightened. I was so confident that I knew I would win the fight."
"Boxing's given me everything. It's a tough way to make a living, but you can't make without it."
"I'm not just a fighter. I'm an entertainer. That's what I do."
"You've got to give to the game and it'll give back to you."
"In boxing, you create a strategy to beat each new opponent, each new fighter. It's just like chess."
"It doesn't matter what you've been through in your life. You can still be successful."
"I've always believed that you can outwork anyone. It's not about being the best; it's about working harder than the guy next to you."