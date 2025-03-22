MS Dhoni to Ishant Sharma: 5 Players likely to play their last IPL

Sports
The 18th season of the Indian Premier League IPL 2025 is starting tomorrow, March 22. This time many big legends are going to play in the match.
In the meantime, let us tell you about the 5 big legends for whom this IPL season may be the last. There are many big names in this list.
IPL 2025 season may be the last for Faf du Plessis. He will be playing for Delhi Capitals as vice-captain in the 18th season.
Ravichandran Ashwin will be seen playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League IPL 2025. This may be his last IPL.
Explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell is going to be seen playing for Punjab Kings in the new season. This may be his last season too.
Ishant Sharma has been seen playing in the Indian Premier League for many years. He will be seen bowling for Gujarat Titans this season.
This may also be the last for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been playing for Chennai Super Kings since the first season of IPL. CSK has won 5 trophies under his captaincy.
KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: Venkatesh to Kohli - 6 players to watch out for
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli - 9 players still playing since 2008
Football: Nico Williams to Raphinha, new transfer market rumours
IPL 2025: Know price of Virat Kohli's scratch-proof Rolex watch