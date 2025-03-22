IPL 2025: Rishabh to Sanju– 5 Youngest batsmen to score century

Sports
Tomorrow, March 22nd, the exciting IPL 2025 is set to begin. This 17th season of the cricket extravaganza is about to start.
Today, we will tell you about the 5 batsmen who have scored centuries at the youngest age in the Indian Premier League.
Manish Pandey tops this list. Pandey scored a century for Kolkata Knight Riders at the age of 19 years and 253 days.
Rishabh Pant, who is captaining LSG in IPL 2025, holds the second position on this list. Pant scored a century at 20 years and 218 days.
Devdutt Padikkal will be seen playing for RCB in this IPL 2025 season. He scored a century for this team at 20 years and 289 days.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has performed brilliantly for Rajasthan Royals, is fourth on this list. A century came from his bat in 21 years and 123 days.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is at the 5th position in this list. Sanju had scored a century at the age of 22 years and 141 days.
