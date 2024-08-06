Sports

Vinesh Phogat in semis; defeats 4-time World Champion: Know net-worth

Vinesh Phogat has defeated the reigning champion to secure her first semi-final berth. Let's check out the net worth, assets of the ace wrestler

Estimated Net-worth

According to reports, Vinesh Phogat's estimated net worth is ₹36.5 crores. Her brand endorsements are managed by Cornerstone Sports

Monthly Salary

Currently, she is among the top wrestlers in India. Phogat receives a monthly salary of ₹50,000 from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Brand Endorsements

Vinesh Phogat has been appointed as a brand ambassador for Baseline Ventures. Additionally, she has also been signed by Cornerstone Sport as its brand ambassador

Vinesh Phogat Age

Born on August 25, 1995, Vinesh Phogat will turn 30 this year

Home-town

Vinesh Phogat belongs from the Bhiwani district of Haryana

Entered Semi-final

Vinesh Phogat advanced to semis of the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics by defeating Ukraine’s three-time CWG gold medalist Oksana Livach 7-5

Semi-final match

This marks Vinesh's first Olympic semifinal appearance, and she is set to compete again on tonight

