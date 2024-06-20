Top 9 fascinating facts about golfing sensation Yuka Saso

Sports
Yuka Saso made history by winning the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, becoming the first Filipino golfer to win a major championship. She was just 19 years old at the time.
Saso holds dual citizenship with the Philippines and Japan. She was born to a Japanese father and a Filipino mother, and she proudly represents both cultures in her career.
Saso represented the Philippines in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, finishing tied for 9th place. Her performance brought significant attention to golf in the Philippines.
Saso started playing golf at a young age, influenced by her father. She quickly rose through the ranks in junior golf competitions.
Before turning professional, Saso had a successful junior career, including a standout performance at the 2016 World Junior Girls Championship, where she won individual honours.
Saso turned professional in November 2019 and quickly made a name for herself on the Japan LPGA Tour. She won two tournaments in her rookie season, showcasing her potential.
Besides her success on the Japan LPGA Tour, Saso has competed on the LPGA Tour, where she continues to make a significant impact.
Saso has often cited Rory McIlroy as her golfing idol. She admires his swing and has worked to model her own game after his, which has helped her develop her game.
Saso's achievements have had a profound impact on golf in the Philippines, inspiring a new generation of golfers and bringing greater visibility to the sport in her home country.