 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sports

Happy Birthday Terrelle Pryor: 9 memorable moments of the NFL star

Image credits: Instagram

High School Sensation

Terrelle Pryor's high school career at Jeannette High School was nothing short of extraordinary. He led his team to both a state football and a state basketball championships.

Image credits: Instagram

National Signing Day Drama

In 2008, Pryor was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. His decision to commit to Ohio State was highly anticipated and became a major national story.

Image credits: Instagram

Freshman Impact at Ohio State

Pryor made an immediate impact as a freshman quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2008, leading the team to a 10-3 record and a share of the Big Ten championship.

Image credits: Instagram

2009 Big Ten Championship

Pryor's performance in the 2009 season was crucial in securing Ohio State another Big Ten title. His leadership and playmaking skills were pivotal in key games.

Image credits: Instagram

Rose Bowl MVP (2010)

One of Pryor's most memorable performances came in the 2010 Rose Bowl. He was named the MVP after leading Ohio State to a 26-17 victory over Oregon.

Image credits: Instagram

NFL Supplemental Draft (2011)

Following a controversial end to his college career, Pryor entered the NFL through the Supplemental Draft in 2011. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders.

Image credits: Instagram

Record-Setting Game with the Raiders (2013)

In 2013, Pryor set an NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback with a 93-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Image credits: Instagram

Transition to Wide Receiver

Pryor reinvented himself as a wide receiver after his stint as a quarterback. His standout 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.

Image credits: Instagram

NFL Comeback with the Jets (2018)

After a series of injuries, Pryor made a notable comeback with the New York Jets in 2018. His determination to stay in the league was evident, even as he battled through setbacks.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One