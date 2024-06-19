Happy Birthday Terrelle Pryor: 9 memorable moments of the NFL star

Sports
Terrelle Pryor's high school career at Jeannette High School was nothing short of extraordinary. He led his team to both a state football and a state basketball championships.
In 2008, Pryor was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country. His decision to commit to Ohio State was highly anticipated and became a major national story.
Pryor made an immediate impact as a freshman quarterback for the Buckeyes in 2008, leading the team to a 10-3 record and a share of the Big Ten championship.
Pryor's performance in the 2009 season was crucial in securing Ohio State another Big Ten title. His leadership and playmaking skills were pivotal in key games.
One of Pryor's most memorable performances came in the 2010 Rose Bowl. He was named the MVP after leading Ohio State to a 26-17 victory over Oregon.
Following a controversial end to his college career, Pryor entered the NFL through the Supplemental Draft in 2011. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders.
In 2013, Pryor set an NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback with a 93-yard run against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pryor reinvented himself as a wide receiver after his stint as a quarterback. His standout 2016 season with the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards.
After a series of injuries, Pryor made a notable comeback with the New York Jets in 2018. His determination to stay in the league was evident, even as he battled through setbacks.