Mesut Ozil's top 8 inspirational quotes: Wisdom from the German star

FOOTBALL
"I just want to enjoy my football and win trophies.
"Arsenal belongs in the Champions League. I want to help them get there.
"Arsène Wenger is a world-class manager who deserves every bit of respect."
"In football, you have to deal with criticism and pressure; it’s part of the job.
"Playing for Germany has always been an honor for me."
"When I receive the ball, I always try to make the right decision quickly."
"Leaving Real Madrid was a difficult decision, but I needed a new challenge.
"Life is not just about football. It’s about being happy in what you do."