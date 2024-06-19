 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

FOOTBALL

Mesut Ozil's top 8 inspirational quotes: Wisdom from the German star

Image credits: Getty

Team Effort Above All

"I just want to enjoy my football and win trophies.

Image credits: Getty

Arsenal Love Affair

"Arsenal belongs in the Champions League. I want to help them get there.

Image credits: Getty

Respect for Wenger

"Arsène Wenger is a world-class manager who deserves every bit of respect."

Image credits: Getty

Criticism and Pressure

"In football, you have to deal with criticism and pressure; it’s part of the job.

Image credits: Getty

German Pride

"Playing for Germany has always been an honor for me."

Image credits: Getty

Vision on the Field

"When I receive the ball, I always try to make the right decision quickly."

Image credits: Getty

On Leaving Real Madrid

"Leaving Real Madrid was a difficult decision, but I needed a new challenge.

Image credits: Getty

Inspirational Perspective

"Life is not just about football. It’s about being happy in what you do."

Image credits: Getty
