FOOTBALL

Javier Pastore turns 35: Top 10 memorable quotes by the Argentine star

Image credits: Instagram

Artistry in football

"Football is not just about scoring goals; it's about creating beauty on the field."

Image credits: Instagram

Importance of fan support

"The passion of the fans drives us to give our best every time we step on the pitch."

Image credits: Instagram

Reflecting on his time with Paris Saint-Germain

"Playing for PSG was a dream come true, and I am grateful for every moment."

Image credits: Instagram

Humility and dedication in achieving success

"In football, you have to stay humble and work hard every day."

Image credits: Instagram

Value of teamwork

"The best players are those who make their teammates better."

Image credits: Instagram

Joy of playing football over the pressure of winning

"Winning titles is important, but enjoying the game is what truly matters."

Image credits: Instagram

Pride in representing his country

"Argentina has a rich football history, and being part of it is an honour."

Image credits: Instagram

Importance of preparation

"Every match is a new challenge, and you must be prepared to face it with courage."

Image credits: Instagram

Dealing with injuries throughout his career.

"Injuries are part of the game, but they teach you resilience and determination."

Image credits: Instagram

Highlighting his enduring passion for the sport

"My love for football is what keeps me going, no matter the obstacles."

Image credits: Instagram
