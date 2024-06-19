Javier Pastore turns 35: Top 10 memorable quotes by the Argentine star

FOOTBALL
"Football is not just about scoring goals; it's about creating beauty on the field."
"The passion of the fans drives us to give our best every time we step on the pitch."
"Playing for PSG was a dream come true, and I am grateful for every moment."
"In football, you have to stay humble and work hard every day."
"The best players are those who make their teammates better."
"Winning titles is important, but enjoying the game is what truly matters."
"Argentina has a rich football history, and being part of it is an honour."
"Every match is a new challenge, and you must be prepared to face it with courage."
"Injuries are part of the game, but they teach you resilience and determination."
"My love for football is what keeps me going, no matter the obstacles."