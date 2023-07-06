Wimbledon 2023: 8 Roger Federer quotes which will inspire you

Sports
"The best players in the world are consistent, they win week in, week out. You don't see them fizzle out in the first round."
"I don't want to be remembered as the guy who tried everything, but as the guy who accomplished everything."
"When you do something best in life, you don't really want to give that up, and for me, it's tennis."
"I always believe if you're stuck in a hole and maybe things aren't going well, you will come out stronger. Everything in life is this way."
"You always want to win. That's why you play tennis, because you love the sport and try to be the best you can at it."
"I don't need to feel like I need to overpower you, because I have the touch, I have the finesse, I have all those other things that maybe some players don't have."
"I'm a big believer in working extremely hard for a very short burst of time, and then taking a break."
"I've been able to progress and to keep a good attitude because I know that I am responsible for my own success."