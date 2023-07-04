Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023

CRICKET
The former Indian pace bowler is excited to showcase his all-round skills in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League.
The Karnataka all-rounder is ready to make an impact in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League with his versatile skills.
Former Indian opener joins Zimbabwe Afro T10 League, adding firepower to the tournament.
Former Indian pacer returns to cricket action and will be one to look out for in the T10 League.
The wicket keeper batsman brings his experience behind the stumps to Zimbabwe Afro T10 League.
The power hitter set to thrill fans in Zimbabwe Afro T10 League with his explosive batting.