Indian players to play Zim Afro T10 league 2023


 

Irfan Pathan

The former Indian pace bowler is excited to showcase his all-round skills in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League.

Stuart Binny

The Karnataka all-rounder is ready to make an impact in the Zimbabwe Afro T10 League with his versatile skills.

Robin Uthappa

Former Indian opener joins Zimbabwe Afro T10 League, adding firepower to the tournament.

S Sreesanth

Former Indian pacer returns to cricket action and will be one to look out for in the T10 League.

Parthiv Patel

The wicket keeper batsman brings his experience behind the stumps to Zimbabwe Afro T10 League.

Yusuf Pathan

The power hitter set to thrill fans in Zimbabwe Afro T10 League with his explosive batting.

