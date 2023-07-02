CRICKET

West Indies' downward spiral in ICC World Cups

1975

Champions - West Indies won the inaugural Cricket World Cup, defeating Australia in the final.

1979

Champions - West Indies successfully defended their title, defeating England in the final.

1983

Runners-up - West Indies finished as runners-up, losing to India in the final.

1987

Fifth place - West Indies finished fifth in the tournament.

1992

Fifth place - West Indies again finished fifth in the tournament.

1996

Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by Australia.

1999

Semifinalists - West Indies made it to the semifinals but lost to Australia.

2003

Runners-up - West Indies finished as runners-up, losing to Australia in the final.

2007

Super Eight stage - West Indies failed to progress beyond the Super Eight stage as the host nation.

2011

Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by Pakistan.

2015

Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by New Zealand.

2019

Ninth place - West Indies finished in ninth place, missing out on the semifinals.

2023

Eliminated in the Qualifiers, not making it to the Main Event

