West Indies' downward spiral in ICC World Cups

CRICKET
Champions - West Indies won the inaugural Cricket World Cup, defeating Australia in the final.
Champions - West Indies successfully defended their title, defeating England in the final.
Runners-up - West Indies finished as runners-up, losing to India in the final.
Fifth place - West Indies finished fifth in the tournament.
Fifth place - West Indies again finished fifth in the tournament.
Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by Australia.
Semifinalists - West Indies made it to the semifinals but lost to Australia.
Runners-up - West Indies finished as runners-up, losing to Australia in the final.
Super Eight stage - West Indies failed to progress beyond the Super Eight stage as the host nation.
Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by Pakistan.
Quarterfinalists - West Indies reached the quarterfinals but were eliminated by New Zealand.
Ninth place - West Indies finished in ninth place, missing out on the semifinals.
Eliminated in the Qualifiers, not making it to the Main Event