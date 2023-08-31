US Open 2023: Surprising upsets and unforeseen twists

Sports
Stefanos Tsitsipas was defeated by Dominic Stricker in the second-round, with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Casper Ruud was defeated by Zhang - 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 0-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time.
Holger Rune was defeated by Carballes Baena in the first round to register a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win and book his place in the second round.
Italian Lorenzo Musetti was defeated by Titouan Droguet in the 1st round with a score line of 6-3, 0-6, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2
Dominic Thiem retired midway on Day 3 after losing a nerve-wracking first set 7-6 to America's Ben Shelton and failed to script a memorable return to the US Open.