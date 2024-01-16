Sports

Sumit Nagal's journey: 8 career-defining moments of Indian ace

Image credits: Getty

Australian Open (2024)

Sumit Nagal defeated Bublik 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) in straight sets to advance into the second round of the Australian Open

Image credits: Getty

Olympic Debut (2021)

Nagal represented India in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, marking his Olympic debut. Competing in the prestigious event showcased his standing as one of India's premier tennis players.

Image credits: Getty

Davis Cup Heroics (2021)

Nagal played a crucial role in India's Davis Cup tie against Croatia in 2021. His spirited performances contributed to India's competitive showing against a strong opponent.

Image credits: Getty

Victory over Roger Federer (2019)

Nagal faced the tennis legend Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open in 2019. Although he didn't win the match, taking a set off the 20-time champion was a huge a feat.

Image credits: Getty

Break into Top 150 (2019)

Sumit Nagal achieved a career-high singles ranking, breaking into the Top 150 of the ATP rankings in 2019.

Image credits: Getty

Winning the Buenos Aires ATP Challenger (2019)

Nagal secured a crucial victory at the ATP Challenger tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina, further establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Challenger series.

Image credits: Getty

Grand Slam Debut (2018)

Sumit Nagal made a significant mark by qualifying for the main draw of the US Open in 2018, marking his Grand Slam debut. 

Image credits: Getty

Maiden ATP Challenger Title (2017)

In 2017, Nagal clinched his first ATP Challenger title in Bangalore, India, signaling his prowess in the professional tennis circuit.

Image credits: Getty
