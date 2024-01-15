Happy Birthday Pablo Zabaleta: Top 7 quotes by former Man City legend

Sports
"Being a leader is not about words; it's about actions on and off the pitch. Lead by example."
"In football, success is a team effort. It's about the collective strength and unity of the squad."
"Football is more than a game; it's a way of life. The passion for the sport drives me every day."
"The road to success is never easy. Every setback is a setup for a comeback."
"Fans are the heartbeat of the game. Their unwavering support fuels our determination to succeed."
"My time at Manchester City was more than a chapter; it was a journey of growth, memories, and shared victories."
"In football, as in life, resilience is key. Bounce back from defeats stronger than ever."