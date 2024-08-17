FOOTBALL
The Dutchman is reportdely being paid GBP 2.9 million anually by the Red Devils
The 6'4" strikeer was earning around GBP 988,000 annually with the Serie A side.
Between February 2021 and June 2022, Zirkee was sent on loan to Parma and RSC Anderlecht. In his final year with Bayern, the striker earned around GBP 1.4 million.
The Netherlands international's net worth is estimated at GBP 3.8 million.
The 23-year-old made his international debut against Turkiye in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 and has played just two matches for the Dutch senior team so far.
In 2023-24, Zirkzee netted 11 goals for Bologna from 34 Serie A games. Thereby helping i Rossoblu to secure an impressive 5th-place finish in the league table.