FOOTBALL

J. Zirkzee joined Manchester United in July 2024 for GBP 35.6 million

Image credits: Getty

Manchester United salary (2024-present)

The Dutchman is reportdely being paid GBP 2.9 million anually by the Red Devils

Image credits: Getty

Bologna salary (2022-24)

The 6'4" strikeer was earning around GBP 988,000 annually with the Serie A side.

Image credits: Getty

Bayern Munich salary (2018-22)

Between February 2021 and June 2022, Zirkee was sent on loan to Parma and RSC Anderlecht. In his final year with Bayern, the striker earned around GBP 1.4 million. 

Image credits: Getty

Net worth

The Netherlands international's net worth is estimated at GBP 3.8 million. 

Image credits: Getty

International stats

The 23-year-old made his international debut against Turkiye in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 and has played just two matches for the Dutch senior team so far. 

Image credits: Getty

Breakthrough season

In 2023-24, Zirkzee netted 11 goals for Bologna from 34 Serie A games. Thereby helping i Rossoblu to secure an impressive 5th-place finish in the league table. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One