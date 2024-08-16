FOOTBALL
The Dutch defender joined the Red Devils from Bayern Munich for a deal worth GBP 38.6 million with an additional GBP 4.2 million in easily attainable add-ons.
De Ligt was earning aroung GBP 12.8 million per year at Bavarians, which breaks down to GBP 246,000 per week.
The centre-back joind the Old Lady back in July 2019 and got around 8.6 million every year at the club.
De Ligt came through the youth system of Ajax and joined the senior team in 2017. He received an annual salary of around GBP 543,00 at the Netherlands club.
The 25-year-old made his international debut back in Match 2017 He has made 45 apearances and scored two goals for the Netherlands national team so far.