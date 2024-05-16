Happy Birthday Grigor Dimitrov: Top 10 moments of the Bulgarian star

Sports
Dimitrov reached the semi-finals of the US Open, delivering impressive performances throughout the tournament and demonstrating his versatility on hard courts.
Grigor Dimitrov reached the semi-finals, displaying remarkable resilience and skill against tough opponents before falling short to Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set match.
Dimitrov captured the Cincinnati Masters title, defeating Nick Kyrgios in a hard-fought final to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 crown.
Dimitrov clinched the Stockholm Open title, showcasing his emerging talent and earning his first ATP World Tour title with a victory over David Ferrer in the final.
Dimitrov clinched the prestigious ATP Finals title. This victory marked a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his ability to perform at the highest level.
Dimitrov reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon, showcasing his exceptional grass-court prowess and earning recognition as one of the top contenders in the tournament
Dimitrov produced a memorable run at the Nitto ATP Finals, defeating Roger Federer in the semi-finals before narrowly losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
Dimitrov kicked off the 2017 season in style by winning the Brisbane International title, defeating Kei Nishikori in the final and setting the tone for a successful year ahead.
Dimitrov claimed the title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals and then edging past Goffin in the final to secure his first Masters 1000 title.
Dimitrov made a significant impact at the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami, reaching the semi-finals and announcing his arrival as a rising star in men's tennis.