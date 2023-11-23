Happy Birthday Gastao Elias: 7 facts about the Portuguese tennis star

Sports
Gastao Elias achieved his first Top 100 finish in the ATP rankings in 2016 after five consecutive year-end rankings between No. 101 and No. 200 from 2011 to 2015.
He broke into the Top 100 on April 25, 2016, after winning the Turin, Italy Challenger title.
Elias reached his career-high ranking of No. 57 on October 24, 2016, following a significant victory over No. 7 Monfils in the Stockholm 2nd round.
Earned his first ATP ranking point as a 15-year-old on May 8, 2006, after making his ATP World Tour debut at Estoril as a lucky loser (lost to Tursunov in the 1st round).
Peaked at No. 6 in the junior rankings on January 1, 2008.
Achieved milestones in 2016 by advancing to his first two ATP World Tour semifinals at Bastad and Umag.
Captured a total of 6 ATP Challenger Tour titles, all on clay, including two in 2016 at Turin, Italy (defeated Lopez-Perez) and Mestre, Italy (defeated Lorenzi and Zeballos).