Happy Birthday Gastao Elias: 7 facts about the Portuguese tennis star

Image credits: Getty

First Top 100 Finish in 2016

Gastao Elias achieved his first Top 100 finish in the ATP rankings in 2016 after five consecutive year-end rankings between No. 101 and No. 200 from 2011 to 2015.

Entry into Top 100 after Challenger Title

He broke into the Top 100 on April 25, 2016, after winning the Turin, Italy Challenger title.

Career-High Ranking

Elias reached his career-high ranking of No. 57 on October 24, 2016, following a significant victory over No. 7 Monfils in the Stockholm 2nd round.

First Ranking Point and ATP World Tour Debut

Earned his first ATP ranking point as a 15-year-old on May 8, 2006, after making his ATP World Tour debut at Estoril as a lucky loser (lost to Tursunov in the 1st round).

Junior Career Peak

Peaked at No. 6 in the junior rankings on January 1, 2008.

2016 ATP World Tour Semifinals

Achieved milestones in 2016 by advancing to his first two ATP World Tour semifinals at Bastad and Umag.

Challenger and ITF Success

Captured a total of 6 ATP Challenger Tour titles, all on clay, including two in 2016 at Turin, Italy (defeated Lopez-Perez) and Mestre, Italy (defeated Lorenzi and Zeballos).

