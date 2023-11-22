Merv Hughes turns 62: 10 quotes by the Australian legend

CRICKET
"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."
"Fast bowlers are selfish, you need to be. There's that feeling you want to have the ball in your hand."
"I don't think I've bowled a best ball yet."
"A fast bowler should know how to use the shine and how to keep the shine on the ball for a longer period of time."
"I've never had a problem with discipline. I've always been able to control my game on the field."
"Cricket needs brightening up a bit. My solution is to let the players drink at the beginning of the game, not after. It always works in our picnic matches."
"A fast bowler's main weapon is the bouncer. The bouncer's not a bad ball. It's only a bad ball if you get hit."