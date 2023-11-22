CRICKET

Merv Hughes turns 62: 10 quotes by the Australian legend

Image credits: Getty

Keeps It Simple

"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."

Image credits: Getty

The Selfish Art

"Fast bowlers are selfish, you need to be. There's that feeling you want to have the ball in your hand."

Image credits: Getty

Bowling Mastery

"I don't think I've bowled a best ball yet."

Image credits: Getty

Advice on Fast Bowling Tactics

"A fast bowler should know how to use the shine and how to keep the shine on the ball for a longer period of time."

Image credits: Getty

Bowling Mantra

"I've never had a problem with discipline. I've always been able to control my game on the field."

Image credits: Getty

Quirky Solution

"Cricket needs brightening up a bit. My solution is to let the players drink at the beginning of the game, not after. It always works in our picnic matches."

Image credits: Getty

Bouncer Mastery

"A fast bowler's main weapon is the bouncer. The bouncer's not a bad ball. It's only a bad ball if you get hit."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One