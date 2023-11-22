Sports

Happy Birthday Asafa Powell: Sprinting to success with wisdom & speed

Pushing Limits

"I've always believed in pushing my limits and surpassing my own expectations."

Breaking Records

"Records are meant to be broken, and I believe in challenging the status quo."

No Excuses

"In track and field, there is no room for excuses. It's about how hard you push yourself when nobody is watching."

Precision and Power

"Speed is not just about running fast; it's about the precision of every step and the power within."

Hard Work and Sacrifice

"Success is not an accident. It's the result of hard work, perseverance, learning, and sacrifice."

Timeless Goals

"I don't run with a time in mind; I run with a goal to be the best I can be on that day."

Champion Mindset

"Champions are made from something deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision."

Race of Preparation

"The race is won before I step on the track. It's in the hours of training, the dedication, and the mental preparation."

Success Mantra

"There's no substitute for hard work. If you want to achieve something great, you have to put in the effort."

Running for Growth

"I run to challenge myself. Every race is an opportunity to become better than I was yesterday."

