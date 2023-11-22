Happy Birthday Asafa Powell: Sprinting to success with wisdom & speed

Sports
"I've always believed in pushing my limits and surpassing my own expectations."
"Records are meant to be broken, and I believe in challenging the status quo."
"In track and field, there is no room for excuses. It's about how hard you push yourself when nobody is watching."
"Speed is not just about running fast; it's about the precision of every step and the power within."
"Success is not an accident. It's the result of hard work, perseverance, learning, and sacrifice."
"I don't run with a time in mind; I run with a goal to be the best I can be on that day."
"Champions are made from something deep inside them – a desire, a dream, a vision."
"The race is won before I step on the track. It's in the hours of training, the dedication, and the mental preparation."
"There's no substitute for hard work. If you want to achieve something great, you have to put in the effort."
"I run to challenge myself. Every race is an opportunity to become better than I was yesterday."