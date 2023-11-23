CRICKET

Happy Birthday Navdeep Saini: 7 facts about the Indian speedster

Haryana Origin, Delhi Player

Navdeep Saini, born in Karnal, Haryana, represents the Delhi Ranji team in domestic cricket since his debut in the 2013-14 season.

Gautam Gambhir's Discovery

The talented speedster was first noticed by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who brought him to bowl in the nets for the Delhi side during Ranji Trophy preparations.

Breakthrough in 2017-18 Ranji Season

Saini had a standout performance in the 2017-18 Ranji Season, claiming 34 wickets in just eight games. He had never bowled with a leather ball before joining the Delhi camp.

Express Pace of 145 kmph

Known for consistently clocking an average pace of 145 kmph and occasionally touching 150 kmph, Saini earnt a spot in India's squads for the West Indies tour in 2019.

Triumphant International Debut

Making his T20I debut against the West Indies, Saini took three wickets in his first four overs and was named Man of the Match.

Test Squad and World Cup Standby

Saini was included in India's Test squad in 2018 and was named as a standby bowler for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

IPL Journey

Delhi Capitals bought Saini for Rs 10 lakhs in IPL 2017. He later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he was secured for INR 3 crores.

