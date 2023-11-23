Happy Birthday Navdeep Saini: 7 facts about the Indian speedster

CRICKET
Navdeep Saini, born in Karnal, Haryana, represents the Delhi Ranji team in domestic cricket since his debut in the 2013-14 season.
The talented speedster was first noticed by former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who brought him to bowl in the nets for the Delhi side during Ranji Trophy preparations.
Saini had a standout performance in the 2017-18 Ranji Season, claiming 34 wickets in just eight games. He had never bowled with a leather ball before joining the Delhi camp.
Known for consistently clocking an average pace of 145 kmph and occasionally touching 150 kmph, Saini earnt a spot in India's squads for the West Indies tour in 2019.
Making his T20I debut against the West Indies, Saini took three wickets in his first four overs and was named Man of the Match.
Saini was included in India's Test squad in 2018 and was named as a standby bowler for the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.
Delhi Capitals bought Saini for Rs 10 lakhs in IPL 2017. He later moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he was secured for INR 3 crores.