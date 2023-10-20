Sports

Happy Birthday Andrey Rublev; 7 quotes by the Russian Tennis star

Image credits: Getty

Rublev's Winning Mindset

"The most important thing is to believe in yourself. If you don't, nobody else will."

Image credits: Getty

Effort, Attitude and Game

"I try to focus on what I can control on the court: my effort, my attitude, and my game."

Image credits: Getty

Every Match, a New Challenge

"Every match is a new challenge, and I always give my best on the court."

Image credits: Getty

Dedication and Hard Work

"Success in tennis, like in life, requires hard work and dedication."

Image credits: Getty

Testing Against the Best

"I love the competition and the thrill of being out there, testing myself against the best."

Image credits: Getty

Unwavering Support

"I'm grateful for the support of my fans. It means a lot to me."

Image credits: Getty

Family Support

"I'm greatful that my family has always stood by me, I cannot thank them enough."

Image credits: Getty
