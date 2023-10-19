CRICKET

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: 7 quotes by the Nawab of Najafgarh

Aggression

A boundary can make a lot of difference. So whenever I hit a boundary, I ask myself, 'Is it possible to clear the boundary?' I attempt it only if the ball is in my slot.

Milestone with a six

I attempt it only if the ball is in my slot. If it isn't, I am content with a four. But then if I am on 94, I will only attempt a six."

Sleepless Night

"I never thought I would score two triple centuries in Test cricket. After I scored the first one against Pakistan. I couldn't sleep the whole night.

Attacking Spinners

"I can't control myself when I see an off spinner bowling to me, I have to step out and smash him."

Test Cricket is Like Classical Music

"Test cricket is like classical music. The other formats are like rock and roll."

Team Sport

"Cricket is a team sport. If you want to do well, you have to think about it all the time and play a unit"

Inspiration

"I used to copy a lot of players when I was young, and I always loved the way Sir Vivian Richards played. I tried to copy his style."

