Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: 7 quotes by the Nawab of Najafgarh

CRICKET
A boundary can make a lot of difference. So whenever I hit a boundary, I ask myself, 'Is it possible to clear the boundary?' I attempt it only if the ball is in my slot.
If it isn't, I am content with a four. But then if I am on 94, I will only attempt a six."
"I never thought I would score two triple centuries in Test cricket. After I scored the first one against Pakistan. I couldn't sleep the whole night.
"I can't control myself when I see an off spinner bowling to me, I have to step out and smash him."
"Test cricket is like classical music. The other formats are like rock and roll."
"Cricket is a team sport. If you want to do well, you have to think about it all the time and play a unit"
"I used to copy a lot of players when I was young, and I always loved the way Sir Vivian Richards played. I tried to copy his style."