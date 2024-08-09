Sports

Top 5 achievements of Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem

#5 Asian Games Bronze medal

Arshad's throw of 80.75m earned him a bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Games. 

#4 5th in Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan's javelin star finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with an effort of 84.62m

#3 Commonwealth Games Gold medal

Arshad won the 2022 CWG javelin throw gold medal with a monstrous throw of 90.18m. It was his first throw over 90m. 

#2 World Championship Silver medal

At Budapest 2023, the Pakistani athlete won the silver medal by launching the javelin to a distance of 87.82m

#1 Paris Olympics Gold medal

The 27-year-old bagged the gold medal at Paris 2024 with an umbelievable throw of 92.97m. It's the new Olympic Record. 

