Sports
Arshad's throw of 80.75m earned him a bronze medal at the 2018 Jakarta Games.
Pakistan's javelin star finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with an effort of 84.62m
Arshad won the 2022 CWG javelin throw gold medal with a monstrous throw of 90.18m. It was his first throw over 90m.
At Budapest 2023, the Pakistani athlete won the silver medal by launching the javelin to a distance of 87.82m
The 27-year-old bagged the gold medal at Paris 2024 with an umbelievable throw of 92.97m. It's the new Olympic Record.