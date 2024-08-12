Sports

India missed out on six potential medals, with athletes finishing 4th

Manu Bhaker

The star Indian shooter narrowly missed out a third medal at the Paris Olympics, finishing 4th in women's 25m air pistol event. 

Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Maheshwari Chauhan

In the mixed skeet event, the Indian pair lost bronze medal match to China by the finest of margins. 

China - 44

 India - 43

Dhiraj Bommadevara & Ankita Bhakat

The Indian mixed archery team lost 6-2 to USA in the bronze medal match. 

Arjun Babuta

The 25 year old Indian secured 4th place in men's 10m air rifle. 

Lakshya Sen

Laksya became the first male shuttler to reach Olympic semifinals, where he lost out to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen and then lost the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia. 

Mirabai Chanu

The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist finished 4th in women's 49kg weightlifting. The 30-year-old recorded a combined lift of 199kg, just one 1kg short of the bronze medalist. 

