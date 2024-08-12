Sports
The star Indian shooter narrowly missed out a third medal at the Paris Olympics, finishing 4th in women's 25m air pistol event.
In the mixed skeet event, the Indian pair lost bronze medal match to China by the finest of margins.
China - 44
India - 43
The Indian mixed archery team lost 6-2 to USA in the bronze medal match.
The 25 year old Indian secured 4th place in men's 10m air rifle.
Laksya became the first male shuttler to reach Olympic semifinals, where he lost out to eventual champion Viktor Axelsen and then lost the bronze medal match against Lee Zii Jia.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medalist finished 4th in women's 49kg weightlifting. The 30-year-old recorded a combined lift of 199kg, just one 1kg short of the bronze medalist.