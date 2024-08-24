Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his Rs 120 crore net worth

Sports
On Saturday, August 24, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from International cricket.
Shikhar Dhawan earns approximately INR 10 crore for his inputs and participation in the Indian Premier League.
Dhawan lives in a fancy designer mansion in Delhi worth over Rs. 5 crore INR. He also owns numerous additional real estate holdings around India.
While Dhawan's car collection includes some high-end luxury vehicles. He has a Mercedes GL350 CDI (around Rs. 80 lakhs) and an Audi.
Dhawan's bike collection, which includes the classic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and the adrenaline-pumping Suzuki Hayabusa, reflects his enthusiasm for speed.
High-performance rides like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, his bikes reflect his dynamic personality and love of the open road.