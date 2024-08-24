Sports

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his Rs 120 crore net worth

Image credits: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan announced retirement from International cricket

On Saturday, August 24, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from International cricket.

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

Indian Premier League earnings

Shikhar Dhawan earns approximately INR 10 crore for his inputs and participation in the Indian Premier League.

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

Rs 5 crore house

Dhawan lives in a fancy designer mansion in Delhi worth over Rs. 5 crore INR. He also owns numerous additional real estate holdings around India.  

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

Car collection

While Dhawan's car collection includes some high-end luxury vehicles. He has a Mercedes GL350 CDI (around Rs. 80 lakhs) and an Audi.  

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

Bike collection

Dhawan's bike collection, which includes the classic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and the adrenaline-pumping Suzuki Hayabusa, reflects his enthusiasm for speed. 

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan

Bike collection

High-performance rides like the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, his bikes reflect his dynamic personality and love of the open road.

Image credits: Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan
Find Next One