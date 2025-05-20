English

Hetmyer to Jurel: 6 players RR must release ahead of IPL 2026

sports May 20 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
English

Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have had a horrid campaign in the ongoing IPL season, as they were the second to be out of playoff contention.

Image credits: ANI
English

Players to be released

As Rajasthan Royals’ campaign comes to an end, the franchise must release five players to revamp their squad and build a consistent team ahead of the IPL 2026.

Image credits: ANI
English

1. Shimron Hetmyer

Retained for INR 11 crore, Shimron Hetmyer has failed to make an impact on the team as he has scored just 220 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 20.64 in 13 matches.

Image credits: ANI
English

2. Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel was retained for INR 14 crore, but failed to finish the games for the Royals despite scoring 301 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 33.56 in 13 matches.

Image credits: ANI
English

3. Maheesh Theekshana

The Sri Lanka spinner was bought for INR 4.4 crore, but his impact was minimal throughout the season as he has picked 11 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of above 9.

Image credits: ANI
English

4. Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer was signed for 12.50 crore by the Royals, but has not been able to justify his price tag as he has just picked 11 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 9.47.

Image credits: ANI
English

5. Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana was not so impactful for Royals despite being signed for 4.2 crore, as he has scored 217 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 21.70 in 11 matches.

Image credits: ANI
English

6. Tushar Deshpande

Bought for INR 6.5 crore, Tushar Deshpande has not been able to live up to the price tag as he has picked just 8 wickets in 9 matches with an economy rate of 10.

Image credits: ANI

IPL 2025: 6 reasons behind CSK’s underwhelming season

Football transfer rumours: Cunha to Ronaldo - Big updates

IPL 2025: Top 5 players with longest sixes of the season

LSG's playoff pursuit: 5 things need to fix ahead of SRH clash