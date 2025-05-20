Hetmyer to Jurel: 6 players RR must release ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals have had a horrid campaign in the ongoing IPL season, as they were the second to be out of playoff contention.
As Rajasthan Royals’ campaign comes to an end, the franchise must release five players to revamp their squad and build a consistent team ahead of the IPL 2026.
Retained for INR 11 crore, Shimron Hetmyer has failed to make an impact on the team as he has scored just 220 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 20.64 in 13 matches.
Dhruv Jurel was retained for INR 14 crore, but failed to finish the games for the Royals despite scoring 301 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 33.56 in 13 matches.
The Sri Lanka spinner was bought for INR 4.4 crore, but his impact was minimal throughout the season as he has picked 11 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of above 9.
Jofra Archer was signed for 12.50 crore by the Royals, but has not been able to justify his price tag as he has just picked 11 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 9.47.
Nitish Rana was not so impactful for Royals despite being signed for 4.2 crore, as he has scored 217 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 21.70 in 11 matches.
Bought for INR 6.5 crore, Tushar Deshpande has not been able to live up to the price tag as he has picked just 8 wickets in 9 matches with an economy rate of 10.
