Ravindra Jadeja: A look at his net worth, IPL salary, cars & more

Ravindra Jadeja’s net worth

As of 2024, his  net worth is estimated to be around USD 15 million (Rs 120 Crores), and his annual income has risen dramatically over the years. 

BCCI Contract

He is listed in the elite Category A+ of the BCCI annual contract retainer list for 2023-24. Hence, Jadeja's annual salary for representing Team India is Rs 7 crores. 

Annual salary

Ravindra Jadeja earns an annual salary of Rs 20 crores approximately for his contributions across formats for the Indian team as well as the IPL.

Endorsements

Endorsements nclude ASICS, Kinara Capitals, SWOTT, My11 Circle, Life OK, Incredible India, Myntra, MRF, Ambrane, BharatPe, Zeven, and Bajaj Consumer Care. 

His dream house

After landing a contract with the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja bought a plot in Ahmedabad. He constructed his dream house on the plot, presently valued at Rs. 8 Crore.

Earnings from IPL

Throughout his IPL career, Jadeja has amassed an astonishing Rs 109.1 crore through IPL contracts alone, underlining his value and impact in the league

Cars, bikes, horses & more

Jadeja owns a wonderful collection of cars. He also owns a few luxury cars, including Audi A4, Audi Q7, BMW X1, and a Rolls Royce

Investments

Jadeja owns several properties, including a grand and luxurious bungalow in Jamnagar. This property, estimated to be worth over Rs 120cr, is significant asset.

Business ventures

Jadeja also owns a chain of restaurants named “Jaddu’s Food Field,” which reflects his entrepreneurial spirit. 

