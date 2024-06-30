Virat Kohli: A look at his net worth, source of income, cars & more

Sports
Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated at $126 million. Kohli is known for his exceptional batting and leadership skills and has been an essential player for Indian and IPL teams.
He is part of the A+ category. He receives an annual salary of approximately $850,000 (INR 7 crore), as per reports.
He earns a significant income from IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore. From 2008 till 2024, he has reportedly received over Rs 188 crore.
One8 started as a sportswear brand and has since expanded into a chain of restaurants called One8 Commune. He is the owner of WROGN as well.
Kohli earns a substantial income from sponsored posts on his popular social media accounts. It's estimated that he makes about 1 million dollar per sponsored post.
His primary residence is in Mumbai, a sprawling apartment in Worli’s Omkar 1973. He owns a lavish bungalow in DLF Phase-1, Gurugram, among others.
Virat Kohli is the face of prestigious brands, spanning sports icons, lifestyle favourites. His personality and widespread appeal attract top brands from both India and abroad.
His current collection includes prestigious models like the Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Continental GT, and Bentley Flying Spur.