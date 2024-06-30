 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings

Image credits: X

T20 World Cup 2024

On June 29, 2024, Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in 59 balls which emerged India as the T20 WC champions.

Image credits: X

The 89 not out innings

In 2016, he scored 89 runs in 47 balls in a match vs West Indies and went not out.

Image credits: X

T20 World Cup 2016

In a 2016 T20 World Cup match, King Kohli went 82 not out in 51 balls in a match against Australia.

Image credits: X

T20 World Cup 2022

Another Virat Kohli's knock of 82 runs off 53 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.

Image credits: X

T20 World Cup final 2014

The 35-year-old played a wonderful knock of 77 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

Image credits: X

Against South Africa in 2014

Virat Kohli scored 72 runs in 44 balls against South Africa in 2014 and went not out.

Image credits: X
