A look into Virat Kohli's top 5 T20 masterclass innings

CRICKET
On June 29, 2024, Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in 59 balls which emerged India as the T20 WC champions.
In 2016, he scored 89 runs in 47 balls in a match vs West Indies and went not out.
In a 2016 T20 World Cup match, King Kohli went 82 not out in 51 balls in a match against Australia.
Another Virat Kohli's knock of 82 runs off 53 balls in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan.
The 35-year-old played a wonderful knock of 77 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final.
Virat Kohli scored 72 runs in 44 balls against South Africa in 2014 and went not out.