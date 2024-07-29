Paris Olympics 2024: Winners to take home actual piece of Eiffel Tower

Sports
The 2024 Paris Olympics have officially begun, bringing together the world's finest athletes vying for the ultimate prize.
This year's Olympic medals hold a secret that will make them truly unforgettable - a piece of Paris itself. Embedded within each medal is a fragment of the iconic Eiffel Tower.
The medals' design, inspired by the iconic monument, features a lattice pattern on the blue ribbons, which echo the Eiffel Tower's ribbing.
The structure underwent renovation work in the 20th century, certain metallic elements were removed and carefully preserved.
Crafted by luxury jewellers Chaumet and produced by the Monnaie de Paris, the medals reflect Paris' famous nickname, 'The City of Lights'.
The gold medals weigh 529 grams, silver medals 525 grams and bronze medals 455 grams.
Around 5,084 medals have been made for the Paris Olympics, with approximately 2,600 for the Olympics and 2,400 for the Paralympics.
The Paralympic medals display an underneath view of the Eiffel Tower and are inscribed with "Paris 2024" in Braille, paying tribute to the French inventor of the writing system.