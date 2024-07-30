Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 4

Sports
She will be partnering Sarabjot Singh as the Indian duo aim to win the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.
The Indian men's hockey team has their work cut out when facing Ireland on Tuesday. They need a win at all costs as the race to the quarterfinals heats up.
They're already in the quarterfinals but will be aiming to gather momentum before the final 8 stages.
He will be partnering Manu as the Indian duo aim to win bronze medal in 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday. He has shown the skill to find the rhythm at the right time.
Being the only rower, he will be shouldering the hopes of a medal alone and will aim for another top performance.