Paris Olympics 2024: Top Indian athletes to watch out for on Day 4

Image credits: Twitter

1. Manu Bhaker

She will be partnering Sarabjot Singh as the Indian duo aim to win the bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday.

Image credits: Twitter

2. Indian men's hockey team

The Indian men's hockey team has their work cut out when facing Ireland on Tuesday.  They need a win at all costs as the race to the quarterfinals heats up.

Image credits: Getty

3. Satwik-Chirag

They're already in the quarterfinals but will be aiming to gather momentum before the final 8 stages.

Image credits: twitter

4. Sarabjot Singh

He will be partnering Manu as the Indian duo aim to win bronze medal in 10 m air pistol mixed team event on Tuesday. He has shown the skill to find the rhythm at the right time.

Image credits: India at Paris Twitter

5. Balraj Panwar

Being the only rower, he will be shouldering the hopes of a medal alone and will aim for another top performance.

Image credits: @SpokespersonMoD Twitter
