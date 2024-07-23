CRICKET

Yuzvendra Chahal turns 34: 6 records of the Indian bowler

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Best Bowling Figures in T20Is for India

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20Is for India. He took 6 wickets for 25 runs against England in Bangalore on February 1, 2017.

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Fastest Indian Spinner to 50 ODI Wickets

Chahal became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 50 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 24 matches, surpassing the previous record held by Ajit Agarkar.

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Joint Most Wickets in a T20I Series

Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the most wickets (14) by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series. This was achieved against England in 2017.

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Second Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in ODIs

Chahal's 6 wickets for 42 runs against Australia in Melbourne on January 18, 2019, are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

First Indian Spinner to Take a 6-Wicket Haul in T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian spinner to take a 6-wicket haul in T20I cricket, achieving this feat against England in Bangalore in 2017.

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal

Key Performances in IPL

Chahal has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League and has taken numerous wickets and played crucial roles for his team across various seasons.
 

Image credits: Instagram/Yuzvendra Chahal
