CRICKET
Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20Is for India. He took 6 wickets for 25 runs against England in Bangalore on February 1, 2017.
Chahal became the fastest Indian spinner to reach 50 ODI wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 24 matches, surpassing the previous record held by Ajit Agarkar.
Alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for the most wickets (14) by an Indian bowler in a bilateral T20I series. This was achieved against England in 2017.
Chahal's 6 wickets for 42 runs against Australia in Melbourne on January 18, 2019, are the second-best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs.
Yuzvendra Chahal became the first Indian spinner to take a 6-wicket haul in T20I cricket, achieving this feat against England in Bangalore in 2017.
Chahal has been a consistent performer in the Indian Premier League and has taken numerous wickets and played crucial roles for his team across various seasons.