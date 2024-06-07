 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Pakistan Vs USA: Internet spiraling with H-1B visa memes; What is it

The US cricket team stunned Pakistan in the T20 World Cup by defeating them. Why is internet going spiral with H-1B visa memes

The US pulled off a stunning upset over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, surprising many in a nation where cricket isn't widely known

Aaron Jones Shines Again

US player Aaron Jones shone again, scoring 36 not out in 26 balls, crucially helping his team reach the super over

Nitish Kumar's Crucial Boundary

Nitish Kumar sealed the win with a boundary off the last ball, leveling the score to 159 all out, and making Pakistan's bowler Haris Rauf costly in the final six balls

Captain Monank Patel's Pride

US captain Monank Patel, an Indian American, hailed the victory as a major achievement in their first-ever match against Pakistan

Pakistan Captain Acknowledges Defeat

Pakistan captain Babar Azam credited the US for excelling in all three departments and acknowledged his team's early-game struggles

Celebrating Team Diversity

Social media was abuzz with H-1B visa and IT job memes, noting the diverse backgrounds of the US squad, including Indian, Pakistani, and British players

What is H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations, particularly in tech, contributing significantly to the country's skilled workforce

