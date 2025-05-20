IPL 2025: 6 reasons behind CSK’s underwhelming season

Chennai Super Kings have had a disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, as they were first to be knocked out of the tournament.
As CSK have been knocked out of the tournament, let’s take a look at 7 reasons behind their disappointing season.
Despite having an auction purse of INR 55 crore, CSK failed to capitalize on enough funds to rope in talented T20 players. Head coach Fleming admitted that their auction got wrong.
One of the factors that contributed to CSK’s underwhelming season is the underperforming of key players, including Rachin, Tripathi, Jadeja, and Pathirana.
Chennai Super Kings have been over-reliance on key players rather than giving opportunities to young players, which hurt their adaptability and agility in crucial moments.
As T20 cricket demands to adapt unorthodox and aggressive batting, CSK still sticks to conservative approach, leading to late acceleration and failure to chase down big targets.
After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury, MS Dhoni took over captaincy duties, but sudden change in leadership has disrupted the team’s dynamics.
Another reason for CSK’s underwhelming season was their fielding errors, with the team registering worst-catching efficiency of 68.5% in the IPL 2025.
