Sports
Abhinav Bindra made history by winning India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
With over twenty years in competitive shooting, Bindra has received numerous awards and recognition, establishing himself as a key figure in Indian sports.
After retirement, Bindra turned to business to help the sports community and use his wealth of experience in areas other than shooting.
He earned a Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado and completed his early education at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun.
As the founder of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, he focuses on nurturing and supporting future sports talent across various disciplines.
Abhinav Bindra's estimated net worth of $10 million showcases his successful career in shooting and his various entrepreneurial ventures.