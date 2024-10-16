Sports

Meet India’s 1st Olympic Gold medalist who is now top entrepreneur

Bindra's Olympic Gold Medal Win

Abhinav Bindra made history by winning India's first individual Olympic gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Bindra's Distinguished Shooting Career

With over twenty years in competitive shooting, Bindra has received numerous awards and recognition, establishing himself as a key figure in Indian sports.

 

Bindra's Transition to Entrepreneurship

After retirement, Bindra turned to business to help the sports community and use his wealth of experience in areas other than shooting.

 

Bindra's Educational Background

He earned a Business Administration degree from the University of Colorado and completed his early education at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradun.

 

Bindra's Philanthropic Work

As the founder of the Abhinav Bindra Foundation, he focuses on nurturing and supporting future sports talent across various disciplines.

 

Net Worth

Abhinav Bindra's estimated net worth of $10 million showcases his successful career in shooting and his various entrepreneurial ventures.

