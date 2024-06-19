 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sports

Alex Loera turns 25: Top 10 facts about this rising Mexican footballer

Image credits: Instagram

Early Life and Background: Alex Loera was born on April 20, 2002, in Mexico.

Youth Career at Barcelona: She joined FC Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, at a young age.

Versatile Midfielder: Loera is known for her versatility as a midfielder, capable of playing multiple roles.

International Debut: She made her debut for the Mexican national team.

UEFA Women's Champions League: Alex Loera has competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League with FC Barcelona.

Rising Star: Loera is considered one of the rising stars in Mexican women's soccer.

FC Barcelona Femení: She currently plays for FC Barcelona Femení in the Primera División.

Youth Success: Alex Loera has had success at the youth level, showcasing her potential from a young age.

Personal Life: Outside of football, Loera enjoys social media activities and staying fit.

