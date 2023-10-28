Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper

Sports
"I always tried to stay calm and focused. It's essential for a goalkeeper. When you make a mistake, it can be costly."
"Age is just a number; it's all about how you feel and how you take care of yourself."
"You have to be critical of yourself, and you have to work hard every day to be at your best. That's what makes you a professional."
"The most important thing for a goalkeeper is to keep your concentration. When you lose it for a split second, it can lead to a goal."
"I always believe in setting high standards for yourself. It's the only way to improve and become the best you can be."
"Goalkeepers can make the difference in a match. You can be the hero or the villain, and that's what makes the position so special."
"Success is not just about talent; it's about hard work, dedication, and the right mentality."