Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper

Image credits: Getty

Stay Calm and Stay Focused

"I always tried to stay calm and focused. It's essential for a goalkeeper. When you make a mistake, it can be costly."

Age is just a Number

"Age is just a number; it's all about how you feel and how you take care of yourself."

Self-Critique and Hard Work

"You have to be critical of yourself, and you have to work hard every day to be at your best. That's what makes you a professional."

Concentration Is Everything

"The most important thing for a goalkeeper is to keep your concentration. When you lose it for a split second, it can lead to a goal."

Set High Standards

"I always believe in setting high standards for yourself. It's the only way to improve and become the best you can be."

Goalkeepers: Heroes or Villains

"Goalkeepers can make the difference in a match. You can be the hero or the villain, and that's what makes the position so special."

Success Recipe

"Success is not just about talent; it's about hard work, dedication, and the right mentality."

