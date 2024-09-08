MS Dhoni to Neeraj -7 Indian Athletes with ranks in the Indian Army

Sports
Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army. He received this honor in 2011.
Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics and a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics, was awarded the rank of Naib Subedar Rajputana Rifles.
Sachin Tendulkar is known as the God of Cricket with many cricket records. Sachin holds the rank of Group Captain in the Indian Air Force.
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won India's first individual Olympic silver medal in double trap shooting in 2004. He holds the rank of Colonel in Jammu Kashmir.
Deepak Punia won gold for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Like Neeraj Chopra, Deepak also holds the rank of Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.
The late athlete Milkha Singh brought laurels to India at many international levels. Milkha Singh was awarded the honorary rank of Captain in the Indian Army.
Kapil Dev, the first Indian cricket captain to win the ODI World Cup. Kapil was awarded the rank of Lieutenant Colonel by the Indian Army.