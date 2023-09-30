Sports

30-Sep-2023, 04:03:28 pm

Happy Birthday Max Verstappen; 7 Inspiring quotes by Mad Max

Image credits: Getty

Winning Attitude

"I'm not here to finish fourth, fifth, or whatever. I'm here to win."

Image credits: Getty

Unwavering Self-Belief

"I've always had self-belief, and that will never change."

Image credits: Getty

Giving His All in Every Race

"When I race, I try to do my best. If I don't win, I give it everything, and that's all you can do."

Image credits: Getty

Never Losing the Hunger to Improve

"I don't think you should ever be satisfied because then you lose the hunger to improve."

Image credits: Getty

Max Verstappen's Philosophy

"You can't change the past, but you can shape the future."

Image credits: Getty

Learning Beyond Numbers

"It's not about the number of races you've done; it's about how much you've learned from them."

Image credits: Getty

Be Aggressive, Be Smart

"In racing, you have to be aggressive, but you also need to be smart. Finding that balance is key."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One