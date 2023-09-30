Happy Birthday Max Verstappen; 7 Inspiring quotes by Mad Max

Sports
"I'm not here to finish fourth, fifth, or whatever. I'm here to win."
"I've always had self-belief, and that will never change."
"When I race, I try to do my best. If I don't win, I give it everything, and that's all you can do."
"I don't think you should ever be satisfied because then you lose the hunger to improve."
"You can't change the past, but you can shape the future."
"It's not about the number of races you've done; it's about how much you've learned from them."
"In racing, you have to be aggressive, but you also need to be smart. Finding that balance is key."