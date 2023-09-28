Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend swears by this diet

Lifestyle
Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, discusses her diet plan and lifestyle choices in a recent interview.
She maintains a balanced diet, with 85% of her food being healthy, following the Mediterranean diet.
Rodriguez admits to indulging in occasional sweet treats, making up the remaining 15% of her dietary choices.
The Spanish model shares her passion for ballet, a discipline she has been involved in since the age of three.
She expresses her desire for her daughters, Alana and Bella, to explore the world of performance dance.
Rodriguez provides insights into her daily meals, including a French omelette for breakfast and fruit as a mid-morning snack.
Her lunch typically consists of puree, grilled meat, and vegetables, while she enjoys canned cockles with lemon for a snack.
Rodriguez maintains a consistent and balanced diet while allowing herself occasional indulgences in drinking beer.