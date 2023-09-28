Lifestyle

28-Sep-2023, 07:12:28 pm

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend swears by this diet

Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, discusses her diet plan and lifestyle choices in a recent interview.

Balanced Diet: 85% Healthy, 15% Indulgences

She maintains a balanced diet, with 85% of her food being healthy, following the Mediterranean diet.

Rodriguez's Guilty Pleasures

Rodriguez admits to indulging in occasional sweet treats, making up the remaining 15% of her dietary choices.

Lifelong Love for Ballet

The Spanish model shares her passion for ballet, a discipline she has been involved in since the age of three.

Encouraging Her Daughters to Explore Ballet

She expresses her desire for her daughters, Alana and Bella, to explore the world of performance dance.

A Peek into Rodriguez's Daily Meals

Rodriguez provides insights into her daily meals, including a French omelette for breakfast and fruit as a mid-morning snack.

From Omelettes to Cockles: Rodriguez's Menu

Her lunch typically consists of puree, grilled meat, and vegetables, while she enjoys canned cockles with lemon for a snack.

Balancing Health and Indulgence

Rodriguez maintains a consistent and balanced diet while allowing herself occasional indulgences in drinking beer.

