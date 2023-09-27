Happy Birthday Abhinav Bindra: 10 quotes by India's Olympic hero

Sports
Abhinav Bindra celebrates his birthday is on the 28th of September. This is one of his famous quotes - "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."
"Success is not an accident; it's the result of consistent practice, hard work, and learning from failure."
"I believe that you need to have a very, very short memory to be successful."
"Mental resilience is the key to success."
"Dreams can become a reality when we possess a vision, a plan, and the courage to chase our dreams despite the obstacles we might face."
"My aim was never to win a medal in the Olympics. My aim was to win gold in the Olympics."
"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
"Success is about small, smart choices. It's about discipline. It's about your choices on a daily basis."
"The most important thing in life is not to capitalize on our gains. Any fool can do that. The really important thing is to profit from our losses."
"There is no such thing as failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in another direction."