27-Sep-2023, 06:14:59 pm

Happy Birthday Abhinav Bindra: 10 quotes by India's Olympic hero

Image credits: Getty

1. Taking the First Step

Abhinav Bindra celebrates his birthday is on the 28th of September. This is one of his famous quotes - "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step." 

2. Success Is No Accident

"Success is not an accident; it's the result of consistent practice, hard work, and learning from failure."

3. Advice on Resilience

"I believe that you need to have a very, very short memory to be successful."

4. Power of Vision

"Mental resilience is the key to success."

5. Starting Is the First Step

"Dreams can become a reality when we possess a vision, a plan, and the courage to chase our dreams despite the obstacles we might face."

6. Unwavering Olympic Dream

"My aim was never to win a medal in the Olympics. My aim was to win gold in the Olympics."

7. Importance of Daily Choices

"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."

8. Profiting from Losses

"Success is about small, smart choices. It's about discipline. It's about your choices on a daily basis."

9. Embracing Change

"The most important thing in life is not to capitalize on our gains. Any fool can do that. The really important thing is to profit from our losses."

10. Failure as Life's Guidance

"There is no such thing as failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in another direction."

